Milford High School will host Penelope High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penelope vs. Milford Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Coolidge, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Red Oak, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Graham High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Aledo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.