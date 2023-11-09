The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.

In games Sam Houston shot higher than 39.0% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.

The Wolverines ranked second in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearkats finished 58th.

Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Bearkats averaged were just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).

Sam Houston went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.5 more points than it averaged on the road (65.3).

When playing at home, the Bearkats allowed 11.0 fewer points per game (53.2) than on the road (64.2).

Sam Houston made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule