The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
  • In games Sam Houston shot higher than 39.0% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.
  • The Wolverines ranked second in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearkats finished 58th.
  • Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Bearkats averaged were just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).
  • Sam Houston went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.5 more points than it averaged on the road (65.3).
  • When playing at home, the Bearkats allowed 11.0 fewer points per game (53.2) than on the road (64.2).
  • Sam Houston made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pacific W 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/9/2023 Utah Valley - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum

