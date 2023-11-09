Is there high school football on the schedule this week in San Patricio County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Lamb County
  • Blanco County
  • Tyler County
  • Franklin County
  • Bell County
  • Gillespie County
  • Foard County
  • Polk County
  • Pecos County
  • Upton County

    • San Patricio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sinton High School at Bishop High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Roma High School at Gregory-Portland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Portland, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Odem High School at Natalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Jourdanton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.