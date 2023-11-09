The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders had given up to their opponents (44.8%).

SFA went 17-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The 'Jacks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Raiders finished 76th.

The 'Jacks' 75.8 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders gave up.

SFA went 17-6 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

At home, SFA put up 78.4 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (76.3).

At home, the 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.6.

Beyond the arc, SFA knocked down more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (42.7%) than at home (35.9%).

