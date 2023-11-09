The SMU Mustangs (2-0) take the court against the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Lamar matchup.

SMU vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Lamar Betting Trends (2022-23)

SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Mustangs and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

Lamar compiled a 14-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 of the Cardinals' games hit the over.

