Thursday's game features the SMU Mustangs (2-0) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) matching up at Moody Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-64 victory for heavily favored SMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SMU vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

SMU vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 80, Lamar 64

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-16.4)

SMU (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

SMU Performance Insights

SMU was 205th in the nation in points scored (70.3 per game) and 323rd in points allowed (75.6) last year.

The Mustangs grabbed 31.3 rebounds per game and conceded 33.9 boards last season, ranking 210th and 329th, respectively, in the country.

SMU was 136th in college basketball in assists (13.6 per game) last year.

The Mustangs made 6.3 3-pointers per game and shot 31.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 288th and 329th, respectively, in the nation.

SMU was 240th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and 256th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.9%) last year.

The Mustangs took 33.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 24.8% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 66.3% of their shots, with 75.2% of their makes coming from there.

