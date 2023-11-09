The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) are lopsided favorites when they go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Stars are -200 on the moneyline to win, while the Blue Jackets have +165 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in four of 11 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in six of their nine games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Blue Jackets have claimed an upset victory in four of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Columbus is 2-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

