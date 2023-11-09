Tarleton State vs. Florida International: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Florida International Panthers (0-1) and the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) take the floor at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texans Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of Tarleton State's games last season went over the point total.
- The Texans had 13 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.
- Florida International (15-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 60% of the time, 13.6% more often than Tarleton State (13-15-0) last season.
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida International
|73.1
|145
|75.1
|143
|144.5
|Tarleton State
|71.9
|145
|67.9
|143
|136.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends
- The Texans put up only 3.2 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (75.1).
- When it scored more than 75.1 points last season, Tarleton State went 3-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|14-11-0
|Tarleton State
|13-15-0
|12-16-0
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida International
|Tarleton State
|11-7
|Home Record
|12-2
|3-10
|Away Record
|2-12
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.6
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.