We have 2023 high school football competition in Tarrant County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Grapevine, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Alvarado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grapevine High School at Emerson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Grapevine, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Dallas , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Stephenville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Southlake , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seagoville High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Highland Park, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Justin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richland High School at Frisco High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Haltom, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

