The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) go up against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Mavericks allowed to opponents.

TCU had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.8% from the field.

The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 270th.

Last year, the Horned Frogs recorded 75.3 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up.

TCU went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison

TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.3.

When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than away from home (5.0). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule