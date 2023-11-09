Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Travis High School vs. Belton High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Belton High School is hosting Travis High School at 7:30 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Travis vs. Belton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Belton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Harper High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hitchcock High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Desoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Bowie High School at McNeil High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Crockett High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Devine High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Seguin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pfugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rouse High School at McCallum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
