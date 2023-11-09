Is there high school football on the docket this week in Tyler County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Orangefield High School at Woodville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Lumberton, TX

Lumberton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Medina High School at Chester High School