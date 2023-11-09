Vega High School will host Wellington High School on Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wellington vs. Vega Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Vega, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Oldham County Games This Week

Boys Ranch High School at Clarendon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Clarendon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.