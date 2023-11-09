There is an exciting high school clash in Seminole, TX on Thursday, November 9 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Clint High School hosting West Plains High School.

West Plains vs. Clint Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Seminole, TX

Seminole, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wall, TX

Wall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Kennedy, TX

Kennedy, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Randall County Games This Week

Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School