    • Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Mason High School at Thrall High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Marble Falls, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burton High School at Granger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Rockdale, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boerne High School at Taylor High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Dripping Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hewitt, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Spring Branch, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: New Braunfels, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dripping Springs , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rouse High School at McCallum High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

