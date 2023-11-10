How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
- Last season, Abilene Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, only 4.2 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
- Abilene Christian went 10-5 last season when it scored more than 70.8 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Abilene Christian averaged 9.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (71.5).
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 78.2.
- Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian made fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 64-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Teague Center
|11/17/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
