The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) battle the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Abilene Christian matchup in this article.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-10.5) 145.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-10.5) 147.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Abilene Christian went 8-17-0 ATS last season.

The Wildcats were an underdog by 10.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

NC State compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Wolfpack games hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

