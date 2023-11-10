Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aransas County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Aransas County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aransas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Alice High School at Rockport-Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.