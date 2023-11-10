Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School plays at College Station High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boerne-Samuel vs. College Station Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Kendall County Games This Week

Boerne High School at Taylor High School