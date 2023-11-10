Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
In Bosque County, Texas, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
