Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Boys Ranch High School vs. Clarendon High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Boys Ranch High School is away from home versus Clarendon High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boys Ranch vs. Clarendon Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Oldham County Games This Week
Wellington High School at Vega High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Vega, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.