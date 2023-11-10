On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Boys Ranch High School is away from home versus Clarendon High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boys Ranch vs. Clarendon Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Clarendon, TX

Clarendon, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Oldham County Games This Week

Wellington High School at Vega High School