In 1A - play on Friday, November 10, Apple Springs High School will host Bynum High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Bynum vs. Apple Springs Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Trinity County Games This Week

Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Penelope High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Coolidge, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Graham High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Aledo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

