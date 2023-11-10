In 1A - play on Friday, November 10, Apple Springs High School will host Bynum High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bynum vs. Apple Springs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Trinity County Games This Week

Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Penelope High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Coolidge, TX

Coolidge, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Graham High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School