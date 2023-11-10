The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jayson Tatum and others in this contest.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Tatum's 29.7 points per game average is 2.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 21.5. That is 3.2 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Brown has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has knocked down 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Kristaps Porzingis on Friday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average of 20.7.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Porzingis averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

