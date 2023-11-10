On Friday, November 10, Arp High School will host De Kalb High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Kalb vs. Arp Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Winnsboro, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Melissa, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bowie County Games This Week

Carthage High School at Liberty Eylau High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Pine Tree, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

