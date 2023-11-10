Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
There is high school football action in Duval County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Duval County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Shiner High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Freer, TX
- Conference: 2A -
