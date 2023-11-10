Eastland County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Schleicher County
  • Jones County
  • Lamb County
  • Cooke County
  • DeWitt County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Gillespie County
  • Erath County
  • Lamar County
  • Morris County

    • Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Rising Star High School at Bronte High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Winters, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.