Poth High School will host Hebbronville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Hebbronville vs. Poth Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Mathis , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wilson County Games This Week

Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: La Vernia, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

