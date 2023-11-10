Hunt County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hunt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Caddo Mills High School at Greenville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tatum High School at Commerce High School