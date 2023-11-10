Root for your favorite local high school football team in Jack County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Coryell County
  • Lynn County
  • Parker County
  • Medina County
  • Sutton County
  • Aransas County
  • Austin County
  • Smith County
  • Walker County
  • Tom Green County

    • Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bryson High School at Union Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Sadler, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.