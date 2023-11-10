McNeil High School is hosting James Bowie High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

James Bowie vs. McNeil Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Travis High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Seguin, TX

Seguin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pfugerville, TX

Pfugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bowie County Games This Week

Carthage High School at Liberty Eylau High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Pine Tree, TX

Pine Tree, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

De Kalb High School at Arp High School