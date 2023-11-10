Ennis High School will host Justin F Kimball School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

JKHS vs. Ennis Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Penelope High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Coolidge, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Red Oak, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Richardson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Garland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Princeton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Highland Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hewitt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Willis, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Desoto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

