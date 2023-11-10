Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Kent County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Crowell High School at Jayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jayton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.