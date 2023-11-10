On Friday, November 10, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Pflugerville High School will play LBJ Early College High School in Pfugerville, TX.

LBJ vs. Pflugerville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Pfugerville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Travis High School at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Seguin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

