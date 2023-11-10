Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lubbock County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frenship High School at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shallowater High School at Slaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
