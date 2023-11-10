How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) hit the court against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- Marquette went 23-4 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.
- Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.
- The Broncs' 70.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.
- Rider had a 16-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (79.7).
- Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last year, sinking 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rider Home & Away Comparison
- Rider scored more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (68.8) last season.
- At home, the Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (67.3).
- Beyond the arc, Rider knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Immaculata
|W 113-67
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/13/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
