Mavericks vs. Clippers November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (2-0) go head to head with the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSC.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSSC
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games
- November 1 at home vs the Bulls
- October 30 at the Grizzlies
- November 8 at home vs the Raptors
- November 6 at the Magic
- November 5 at home vs the Hornets
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points last year, plus 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.
- Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Grant Williams collected 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Dwight Powell posted 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George collected 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.
- Kawhi Leonard put up 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Ivica Zubac posted 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Kenyon Martin Jr. put up 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor (10th in NBA).
- Russell Westbrook put up 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mavericks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Clippers
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.