The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at American Airlines Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 231.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points six times.

The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 235.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Dallas has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

Dallas has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 6 75% 120.1 234 115.8 223.9 227.8 Clippers 3 42.9% 113.9 234 108.1 223.9 226.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Dallas has played worse at home, covering one time in four home games, and three times in four road games.

The Mavericks record 12.0 more points per game (120.1) than the Clippers allow (108.1).

When Dallas totals more than 108.1 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 4-4 2-3 6-2 Clippers 3-4 0-1 3-4

Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Mavericks Clippers 120.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 4-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 6-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

