The Dallas Mavericks' (6-2) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Friday, November 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) at American Airlines Center. It starts at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Mavericks suffered a 127-116 loss to the Raptors. Luka Doncic scored a team-best 31 points for the Mavericks in the loss.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dereck Lively C Questionable Illness 12.5 6.0 0.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee: Questionable (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

