Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Clippers on November 10, 2023
Player prop betting options for Luka Doncic, Paul George and others are available in the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at American Airlines Center on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -106)
|9.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: +110)
- The 41 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 11.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).
- He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).
- Friday's assist prop bet total for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.
- Doncic has averaged six made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: +140)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18 points per game are 2.5 higher than Friday's prop total.
- He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.
Dereck Lively Props
|PTS
|REB
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
- The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Friday is 4.0 lower than his scoring average of 12.5.
- His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
- George's 27.3 points per game are 4.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).
- George averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Friday.
- George's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.
Kawhi Leonard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -122)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: +140)
|2.5 (Over: +106)
- The 22.5-point total set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
- Leonard has averaged five assists per game, 1.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Leonard has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
