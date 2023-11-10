Nederland High School is on the road versus Lake Creek High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Nederland vs. Lake Creek Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Willis, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Westbrook High School at Rankin High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Garden City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Forney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamshire Fannett High School at Brookshire Royal High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Deer Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

