The SMU Mustangs (7-2) host an AAC clash against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.9 points allowed per game). North Texas ranks fifth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (36.7), but at least it has been getting things done on offense, ranking 23rd-best in points per contest (34.8).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

North Texas vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

North Texas vs. SMU Key Statistics

North Texas SMU 482.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (17th) 468.3 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (6th) 180.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.1 (42nd) 301.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (20th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has put up 2,445 passing yards, or 271.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has collected 21 touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 16 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Ayo Adeyi is his team's leading rusher with 98 carries for 716 yards, or 79.6 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Oscar Adaway III has taken 77 carries and totaled 409 yards with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has totaled 44 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 766 (85.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 75 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has put together a 432-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 55 targets.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 385 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 2,362 yards (262.4 ypg) on 166-of-282 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 511 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has collected 321 yards on 58 attempts, scoring one time.

Jake Bailey's team-leading 384 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 35.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jordan Hudson has hauled in 22 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

