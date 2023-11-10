Midlothian High School hosts Northwest High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Northwest vs. Midlothian Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Penelope High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Coolidge, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Red Oak, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grapevine, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Princeton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: McKinney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Justin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Billy Ryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Corinth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

