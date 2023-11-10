How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington State Cougars (1-0) hit the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Grambling vs Colorado (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Alabama State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Mississippi Valley State vs Oklahoma (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Jackson State vs Cal Baptist (10:00 PM ET | November 10)
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 44.6% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Prairie View A&M had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
- The Cougars ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 30th.
- The Panthers averaged just 2.1 more points per game last year (67.8) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (65.7).
- When it scored more than 65.7 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 11-5.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
- Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M knocked down more treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas Christian
|W 89-66
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/8/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 71-60
|Redhawk Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
