Centennial High School - Burleson will host Red Oak High School on Friday, November 10 at 6:50 PM CT.

Red Oak vs. Burleson Cent. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT
  • Location: Red Oak, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnson County Games This Week

Grandview High School at Fairfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Waxahachie, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alvarado, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Penelope High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Coolidge, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

