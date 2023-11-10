The Harvard Crimson (1-0) battle the Rice Owls (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Crimson's opponents made.
  • Rice went 14-7 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 134th.
  • Last year, the Owls scored 76.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 66.4 the Crimson allowed.
  • Rice went 16-9 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Rice performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game away from home.
  • At home, the Owls ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (73.8) than in away games (79.5).
  • At home, Rice made 0.4 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Saint Thomas (TX) W 101-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Harvard - Tudor Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
11/21/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center

