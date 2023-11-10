Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockwall County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Rockwall County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Rockwall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rockwall High School at Wylie High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Garland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
