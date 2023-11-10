Round Rock High School is on the road versus Westlake High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT.

Round Rock vs. Westlake Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Travis High School at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Seguin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pfugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Mason High School at Thrall High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Marble Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rockdale, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dripping Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hewitt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Branch, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dripping Springs , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

