The SMU Mustangs (7-2) host an AAC battle against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.9 points allowed per game). On defense, North Texas is a bottom-25 unit, ceding 468.3 total yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on offense, putting up 482.3 total yards per contest (10th-best).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

SMU vs. North Texas Key Statistics

SMU North Texas 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.3 (12th) 281.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.3 (130th) 174.1 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 291.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (13th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,362 yards (262.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 199 rushing yards on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has 511 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 321 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 384 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has caught 18 passes for 319 yards (35.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jordan Hudson has hauled in 22 catches for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has compiled 2,445 yards (271.7 yards per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 144 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 98 times for 716 yards (79.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 409 yards (on 77 carries) with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has collected 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 766 (85.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 75 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 36 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 432 yards (48 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 385 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

