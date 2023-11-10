Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sunnyvale High School vs. Krum High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have an intriguing high school game in Princeton, TX on Friday, November 10 (kicking off at 6:50 PM CT), with Krum High School hosting Sunnyvale High School.
Sunnyvale vs. Krum Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT
- Location: Princeton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lone Star High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Garland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Garland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Hutto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hewitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Willis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Desoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
