Del Valle High School - El Paso will host Tascosa High School on Friday, November 10 at 6:00 PM MT.

Tascosa vs. De Valle Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Wink, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Plains High School at Clint High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Seminole, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Wall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Kennedy, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Potter County Games This Week

Bushland High School at Brownfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Plainview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

